Elder statesman and former federal commissioner of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has decried what he called the neglect of the Niger Delta States suffering the impact of flooding that is ravaging the country.

Clark, who said the federal government has not done anything to reduce the plight and suffering of the people, noted that there is starvation, lack of portable water because of the situation.

He noted that Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have not been to the Niger Delta and have not even sent any relief material to the region.

He, however, added that the Ministry last Saturday donated food items to vulnerable and displaced persons as a result of banditry in Sokoto State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elder statesman in a statement on Sunday said: “Unfortunately, the Federal Government seem to be nonchalant over the plight of the citizens in the Niger Delta. For instance, in Bayelsa State, there is a palpable case of humanitarian crisis.

“Most communities of the State, including majority parts of Yenagoa, the State Capital, are under water. The people of the State, who do not have where to go to, have resorted to some crude accommodation of pinning sticks inside the water, with a platform which they use as bed, made up of cellophane bags.

“There is starvation in the land, no water for the people to drink, the State is cut off from all sources that supply food to her, even electricity supply, has been cut off. The people now live in their homes with reptiles and other animals, whether aquatic, terrestrial or amphibian, which now drag spaces with humans in their homes, because these animals have also been displaced from their natural habitation because of the flood. It is a scary situation, as this exposes the people to danger.

“The Federal Government has not done anything to reduce the plight and suffering of the people. The State Governor, Sen. Douye Diri, was on the news on Saturday, 15th October, 2022, visiting some of the affected communities.

“In his speech, while addressing the victims, the Governor stated that the Federal Government has not sent a kobo, nor any relief materials to the State. The Governor of Rivers State, Ezenwon Nyesom Wike, also made similar statement a few days ago, when he made some donation to the flood victims in Rivers State.”

He stated that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, whose mandate is to “ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response,” has not been to the Niger Delta and has not even sent any relief material to them.

“But the Ministry on Saturday donated food items to vulnerable and displaced persons as a result of banditry in Sokoto State.

“While this is quite commendable, the same gesture should, please, urgently and speedily be extended to the States of the Niger Delta, and other places, which are being ravaged by flood. In this case, it is not only food stuff that is needed, but water, medical and other essentials are urgently needed. Because the Ministry’s mandate also includes ‘implementation of fair, focused, social inclusion and protection programmes in Nigeria.’

“In addition, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), established to handle disaster management, has not also visited the flood victims in the States of the Niger Delta,” the elder statesman said.

He, however, noted that it was commendable that the director general of NEMA on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, speaking at an event to mark 2022 International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved 12,000 metric tons of grains for victims of flood across the country.

“Have these materials been distributed, if so, where have they been distributed to? Who received them? Or are the Governors of the Niger Delta States raising false alarm? Because, it is money gotten from the region, that is used to purchase these relief materials. I hope, tomorrow, the Ministry and NEMA will not say they spent billions of naira in providing relief materials for flood victims, which nobody saw or received.

“One would have even expected that 10 (ten) years after the last disaster flood that ravaged the country in 2012, a responsible government, which swore to an oath, to see to the welfare of the people, would by now, have taken steps to alleviate the sufferings, by building the Lagdo Dam in Benue State, instead of blaming Cameroonian Government.

“This attitude of not caring, reminds me of what happened some time ago. Billions of naira was voted to dredge the River Niger, during the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) days, but today, there is no sign of dredging in Bayelsa and Delta States.

“I was at the forefront, as leader of my people, to carry out an impact assessment of the area, before such dredging can be done. But none of the two earmarked dredging, was done. In fact, a dredging of the Warri River to Escravos was carried out, on the Escravos side, has also stopped.

“As a result of not carrying out this project, presently, ships can no longer come to Warri. We are told that there is a pipeline on the bed of the sea, that hinders the dredging operation. For several years, there has been on-going talks between the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), which have not yielded any results,” he stated.