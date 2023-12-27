The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has reported that in 2023, 12 individuals lost their lives, and 1,793 others were affected due to floods, building collapses, and fire incidents in the territory.

During a year-end briefing on the agency’s activities in Abuja on Wednesday, FEMA’s acting director, Mohammed Sabo, said that 24 emergency calls made to FEMA’s toll-free number contributed to saving lives, with the agency promptly responding to each call.

A detailed breakdown of search and rescue operations in 2023 indicated that 1,373 lives were rescued from various flood-related disasters, albeit four lives were lost.

Additionally, 173 lives were saved from building collapses, while six individuals tragically lost their lives in these incidents.

Regarding fire outbreaks, 247 lives were preserved as a result of five calls made to the 112 toll-free number, yet two lives were lost during these incidents.

Sabo also noted the humanitarian efforts that impacted around 400 vulnerable residents in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Torrential rainfall in Yangoji/Shafi community of Kwali area council displaced over 200 households and destroyed 25 farmlands,” he stated.

He further revealed that FEMA, in collaboration with the Turkish Foundation UFUK Dialogue, distributed various food items to 200 vulnerable households, enabling them to celebrate Eid el Kabir.

Through the National Economic Livelihood Emergency Intervention (SNELEI), FEMA, in partnership with NEMA and the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat, distributed food and non-food items to 8,403 communities across the six area councils of the FCT.

Looking ahead to 2024, Sabo said FEMA plans to collaborate with the National Defence College (NDC) for volunteer training, saying, “We have already communicated with the NDC, awaiting their response. The training aims to equip our volunteers with essential and professional rescue skills.”

He added, “We also intend to organize a blood drive for the military, using our volunteers, as a display of support and solidarity for their efforts in safeguarding the nation. Our sensitization campaigns on safety measures during the rainy and dry seasons will be intensified.”

“Our rainy season campaign will focus on educating residents on preparedness before, during, and after rains. The spill-over of this year’s Operation Eagle Eye and dry season campaigns will be conducted throughout 2024.”