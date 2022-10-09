Rampaging floods have sacked residents of several communities in four local government areas of Rivers State.

The communities mostly located along the banks of the Orashi River and its tributaries are in Abua/Odual, Ahoada-East, Ahoada-West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas of the state.

Our correspondent observed that in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government area, over 20 communities have been submerged, with bridges, farms and schools affected.

The flood has forced residents who are predominantly farmers to harvest their cassava and other farm products prematurely.

Affected communities also include Obiofu, Utu-umuoriji, Ase-Azaga, Ogbeogene Utuechi and Agwe. Others are Kriegani, Aligwu, Idu-Obosiukwu, Idu-Osobile, Agbogwe, Usomini-Omoku, Obieti 1 and Ebeocha.

The chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, Hon. Vincent Job, commiserated with victims in the area.

He said several farmlands were washed away by the flood, adding that the development was a threat to food security, in view of the agricultural potential of the affected communities, and

appealed to the relevant authorities to address the issue by coming to the aid of victims.

In Delta State, Patani, Ewulu, Oko, lllah communities in Patani, Aniocha South, Oshimili South and Oshimili North local government areas are affected by severe flooding.

Residents have been forced to evacuate their belongings due to the flood in Patani as water has overflown the banks of River Forcados.

Water from the upper Niger and River Benue to the River Forcados has destroyed property and crippled activities in the area.

Victims have lost their farms, fish ponds and homes to the flood and are facing hunger, accommodation problems.

Comrade Osisi Ugochukwu Awele, the organising secretary of National Youths Council of Nigeria, Aniocha South chapter said the flood became very severe two weeks ago and appealed to the state, local government, philanthropists and good spirited individuals to come to the aid of the people.

Director General, State Bureau of Orientation, Mr. Eugene Uzum, said that the state government was concerned about the lives and property of citizens living in flood prone areas in the face of Nigerian Metrological Agency’s recent forecast of heavy rains and flooding in the country.