

Flora and Tram have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 11 grand finale, becoming the fourth and fifth housemates to leave the competition tonight.

Their exits follow those of Barry, Oyin and Ricky, who were evicted earlier during the live finale as the number of finalists continues to shrink.

Flora made it to the finale after 69 days in the Big Brother “Show Ya Sef” house, with today marking Day 70 of the season. She leaves behind one of the season’s most distinctive storylines after she and Aikou were selected by viewers as the show’s Gambits, guaranteeing them places in the finale.

The twist initially made the pair ineligible for the N160 million grand prize, although their status was later changed, allowing them to compete for the coveted reward.

Flora, a makeup artist and entrepreneur, was also known for her outspoken personality, creativity and direct approach during her time in the House. Her selection as a Gambit provided evidence of viewer support, with Tram earlier noting that fans’ decision to vote for her showed they liked her.

Tram, meanwhile, leaves the competition after making his mark on the season and winning the final Arena Games. Earlier on finale day, he had predicted that Oyin could win the competition and reflected on Flora’s Gambit selection.

With five housemates now evicted, the remaining finalists continue their battle for the N160 million prize package and the Season 11 crown as the live finale moves towards its conclusion.