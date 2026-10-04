Unidentified assailants have killed the former zonal women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi South, Mrs. Jemimah Dutse.

Dutse was reportedly found dead in a pool of blood inside her residence at Muazu New Layout, Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis, with her throat allegedly slit by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued on Sunday, he Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bauchi State Command, SP Nafiu Habib said the Command has already commenced investigation into the killing of Dutse.

According to him, a 49-year-old resident of Muazu New Layout, Yelwa, reported the incident to the ‘E’ Division of the command on October 3, 2026.

“Upon receipt of the report, detectives attached to ‘E’ Division promptly visited the scene, documented it, and evacuated the body to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for medical examination and autopsy,” he said.

Habib said the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, had directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet and thorough investigation.

He said the investigation was aimed at unraveling the circumstances surrounding Dutse’s death and bringing those responsible to justice.

The command commiserated with the deceased’s family, friends and political associates, assuring the public that “No stone will be left unturned” in the investigation.

The Police also assured residents that further developments would be communicated as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, the Take-It-Back (TIB) Movement, Bauchi State Chapter, has condemned the killing and called on security agencies to immediately investigate the incident.

In a statement signed by its Bauchi State Coordinator, Nazif Bashi, the group expressed shock over Dutse’s death and commiserated with her family, friends and associates.

The movement described the killing as a “Senseless act of violence,” saying it raised serious concerns about the safety of residents in the state.

It said, “A society where citizens, regardless of their political affiliations, gender, or status, cannot feel safe in their own homes is one on the brink of breakdown.”

The group said the killing was not only an attack on Dutse and her family but also a threat to the peace, security and democratic fabric of Bauchi State.

TIB called on the Bauchi State Police Command, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to identify and arrest those responsible for the killing.

The movement further urged security agencies to maintain transparent communication with the deceased’s family and the public by providing periodic updates on the progress of the investigation.

“Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done. “Those responsible for this murder must be brought to book and face the full wrath of the law to serve as a stern deterrent to criminal elements across the state,” the group said.

TIB also called on the Bauchi State Government and security authorities to strengthen local security measures, surveillance and intelligence gathering across Bauchi metropolis and neighbouring local government areas.

The group urged civil society organisations, trade unions, human rights defenders and residents to demand accountability until those responsible for Dutse’s death are arrested and prosecuted.