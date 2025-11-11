The 2023 Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, has asked President Bola Tinubu to either use the machinery of the federal government to flush out terrorists in the county or resign honourably.

Adebayo stated this at the 2025 National Electoral Reforms Summit themed:”Critical Constitutional Amendments for Credible Election in 2027,” organised by National Consultative Front/Labour and Civil Society Front in collaboration with Movement for Credible Election in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He maintained that genocide in the country was real due to government negligence of its core responsibility of securing the lives of the people, stressing that resources for such were embezzled for personal use.

“We cannot deny that certain communities in the country is genocided it is subjected. I donated money to rebuild up to 50 churches. I have comforted over a thousand death. So it is not today that Trump told me that people are feeling genocided.

“I also have met with leaders of certain ethnic groups in certain places. I’ve heard Fulanis telling me that in certain communities, the other groups want to kill them and they are running after their cattle, they are trying to kill them.

“So, in Nigeria, the question of whether there is genocide or not, it’s not a debate that the government can be discussing.

“If your people are losing their lives in dozens, you already failed the primary assignment of governance, and we should not waste our time debating the issue.

“The solution to that problem is that President Tinubu can use the bullet to kill the terrorists, or use the pen to resign,” he stated.

