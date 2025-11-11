Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has disclosed that the upcoming 2026 World Cup will be his final appearance as he nears the end of an extraordinary career.

Ronaldo made the announcement on Tuesday while speaking at a Saudi forum via video link.

The 40-year-old striker, who has netted over 950 goals for both clubs and country, said he plans to retire from football within “one or two years.”

“Definitely, yes,” he told the Saudi forum via video link when asked whether 2026 would be his World Cup swansong. “I’m gonna be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment.”

In 2023, Ronaldo, who began a lucrative tenure with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr, expanded on his remarks from last week about retiring “soon.”

“Let’s be honest, when I mean soon, it’s probably one or two years I’ll still be at the game,” he said.

The five-time Ballon d’Or recipient is aiming for a sixth World Cup next year. He came closest to winning the trophy in 2006, when Portugal lost to France in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Portugal is yet to secure a spot in the 2026 tournament, which will take place in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, but they can clinch qualification by defeating Ireland on Thursday.

Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr after departing Manchester United for a second time in late 2022, a move that heralded an influx of seasoned stars to the affluent nation.

Saudi Arabia, which is currently investing heavily in sports and entertainment as part of its economic diversification strategy, was named as the host for the 2034 World Cup last December.