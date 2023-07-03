Flynas Begins Airlift Of Pilgrims To Nigeria Tuesday

A Saudi-designated hajj air carrier, Flynas, will begin the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims back home on Tuesday.

This was revealed by Alhaji Umar Kaila, the Managing Director of First Planet Travels – the General Sales Agent (GSA) of Flynas in Nigeria – in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

He said the hajj air carrier will begin with the airlift of Sokoto pilgrims on Tuesday from the King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah.

He said the airline has deployed four aircraft out of the six it pencilled down for the operation for the first phase of the return airlift.

Flynas has been in Nigeria since 2014 as part of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

During the outbound airlift, the airline had transported 29,296 Nigerian pilgrims from Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Niger, Borno, Yobe, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states to the holy land.