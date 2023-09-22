Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in 2023 Prince Adewale Adebayo has urged his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party counterparts, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, respectively to start preparing for the 2027 presidential election.

Adebayo, who stated this on his X (formerly twitter) handle, said Atiku and Obi and their parties should save their energy for future election, adding that they stand zero chance at the Supreme Court.

Atiku and Obi had filed over 86 ground appeals at the Apex court, barely two weeks after the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 polls.

While Atiku appealed on 35 grounds, Obi did the same on 51 grounds.

The two candidates in separate appeals filed on Tuesday, asked the apex court to set aside the PEPT ruling and nullify Tinubu’s election, describing the verdict as erroneous.

Reacting however, Adebayo said the appeal by Atiku and Obi have no legal basis.

He said, “Opposition elements should save energy and goodwill to prepare for 2027 instead of holding a breath over the 85 ground appeals filed by @atiku, @OfficialPDPNig and @PeterObi, @NgLabour versus, @officialABAT @inecnigeria, @OfficialAPCNg. Zero chance at Supreme Court. No legal basis.”