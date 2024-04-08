The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has charged governors in the 36 States of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), to increase their internally generated revenue (IGR) by focusing more on property tax.

This is even as the body advocated for a more civilised and efficient approach to tax collection in the country,

Speaking ahead of the CITN 26th Tax Conference slated to hold in Abuja between May 13-17, the president of the institute, Samuel Agbeluyi, noted that, many states are not taking advantage of revenue streams such as property tax which, he said, can be enough to pay monthly salaries of some states.

He, however, noted that States need to ensure that their revenue board are autonomous and the staff are well equipped to be able to boost their revenue through property tax.

Stating that local government officials ought not to be harassing citizens on the road, saying, ‘there should be no coercion. People should not be fearful, rather they have to be motivated.’

Agbeluyi emphasised the importance of treating taxpayers with respect and dignity, cautioning against coercive and violent methods that could be counterproductive, even as he pointed out that such practices, especially, prevalent at local government levels, not only harm taxpayers but also hinder broader development goals.

The CITN president highlighted the necessity of tax payments across all tiers of government but cautioned against burdening lower-income individuals disproportionately. He criticised the unsustainable practice of multiple and indiscriminate taxation on investments which, he believes, could hinder economic growth.

Commending the efforts of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms in streamlining taxes and sanitising the tax space, Agbeluyi acknowledged the challenges of implementing tax policies across different levels of government but stressed the importance of a coordinated approach for effective and speedy results.

He noted that the upcoming conference, themed ‘Sustainable Tax Culture and Economic Roadmap for Nation Building,’ will delve into critical issues like tariff regulations, economic growth strategies, and the impact of taxation on the manufacturing sector.

He further expressed optimism that discussions at the conference would contribute to fostering a more sustainable and beneficial tax culture in Nigeria. The CITN president highlighted progress made by certain governors in aligning with the recommendations of the Presidential Committee, reducing the number of taxes collected within their states.

Stressing the need for harmonisation of taxes, he urged state and local government officials to discourage unauthorised tax collection practices, emphasising the importance of respecting taxpayers’ rights and ensuring a customer-focused approach to revenue generation.

Agbeluyi called for partnerships with wealthy individuals to enhance revenue collection without pushing people into poverty, even as he advocated empowering State Inland Revenue Services with autonomy for more efficient tax collection, stressing the significance of focusing on sub-national entities alongside federal efforts for Nigeria’s overall growth and development.