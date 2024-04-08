Community leaders, members and colleagues alike bid farewell to Mr. JV Gungune, the Director of the Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana, Kogi State, after a decade of service.

Gungune, described as a mentor and consummate professional, leaves behind a legacy of dedication and leadership.

Ademola Adeyemi, the general manager of Special Duties and Community Relations at the plant, lauded Gungune’s role in fostering a robust relationship between the company and the surrounding communities.

“Gungune has been a mentor and always supportive. He ensured that the company enjoyed a robust relationship with the four catchment communities in Kogi State,” remarked Adeyemi.

Reflecting on Gungune’s departure, Abubakar Idoko, a manager at the Special Duties and Community Relations Department, added, “Gungune is a thoroughbred professional. You learn a lot from him.

He is also an easygoing person. We would surely miss him.”

Yusuf Jumare of the Admin Department described Gungune as a “visionary leader, and one who prioritised staff wellbeing and welfare. It is always difficult to say goodbye to a dedicated leader.”

The Olu of Apata, HRH Oba (Dr.) Fredrick D. Balogun, said Gungune was highly respected in the communities, given his pedigree of teamwork and support through the Dangote Cement plant, Obajana.

The Bajana of Obajana, Dr. (Engr) Idowu Isenibi, acknowledged Gungune’s impact, saying, “through his approvals, many projects and developmental strides were achieved.”

Adding to the sentiments, the Oba of Oyo, Oba Solomon Obahawu, reminisced, “the outgone Plant Director became a brother and a friend.”

In welcoming the new plant director, Azad Nawabuddin, HRH Oba (Dr.) Balogun urged him to build on Gungune’s achievements.

Until his recent appointment, Nawabuddin, who is a certified chemical engineer, was the plant director of the Dangote Cement Ibese Plant since 2019.

With his extensive experience spanning over three decades in the cement industry, Nawabuddin is poised to lead the Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana to new heights of success and prosperity.