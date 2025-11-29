Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City made up ground in the Premier League title race after almost blowing a two-goal lead against strugglers Leeds.

The result moves City up to second in the table after Saturday’s 3pm kick-offs, four points behind leaders Arsenal, while it is a sixth defeat in seven top-flight matches for Leeds.

However, it was anything but the routine victory anticipated when Foden scored the first of his brace with just 59 seconds on the clock.

City were in total control as the England international steered in Matheus Nunes’ cross and Josko Gvardiol doubled their advantage in the 25th minute.

And against a Leeds side seemingly incapable of keeping the ball long enough to launch a meaningful attack, it looked as though Daniel Farke’s side were in damage-limitation territory.

Only some excellent goalkeeping from Lucas Perri – who complained he was being obstructed in the build-up to Gvardiol’s goal – kept the visitors in the contest.

However, after the break, the introduction of Dominic Calvert-Lewin galvanised Leeds and he poked home after Nunes diverted the ball into his path.

When Lukas Nmecha converted his second attempt from the penalty spot after Calvert-Lewin had been fouled by City’s Croatian centre-back Gvardiol, the visitors’ hopes of an unlikely first away win since 20 September were briefly raised.

But on a day when Erling Haaland was made to wait for his 100th Premier League goal, Foden instead came to City’s rescue with an unerring left-foot finish into the bottom left corner in stoppage time.