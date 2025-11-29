President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that he has “been transformed” by the special grace of God Almighty, urging Nigerians to remain committed to serving God in whatever positions they occupy in life.

Advertisement

Akpabio made the remark on Saturday during the blessing and official commissioning of the Regina Coeli Parish Rectory in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said God had graciously prepared him for the responsibilities ahead.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his political journey, the Senate President said his rise was evidence of God’s grace.

Akpabio added that commitment to God’s work was the surest way to remain blessed.

He also disclosed that a new place of worship located within the National Assembly premises in Abuja would be commissioned in the coming weeks.

During the ceremony, the Catholic Bishop of Uyo, Most Rev. John Ayah, expressed appreciation to Akpabio and his wife, Dr. Unoma Godswill Akpabio, for hosting Catholic bishops from across the country in Ikot Ekpene last September and for honouring the invitation to commission the rectory.

Ayah encouraged the Senate President to remain focused despite public criticisms.

“If God can raise me from a nobody to be the Preside of the Senate and, by extension, the number three citizen of this great country, He can do it for us all. Just position and prepare yourselffor His blessings.

“Anytime you contribute as little as 10 kobo to the construction of a church building project and it is completed and put to use, know that God has accepted your contributions. I am always excited to be part of the development of the church because nothing is too big for our God.

“As the most ranked Christian in government, God has specially and graciously transformed and prepared me for the task ahead. I belong to all denominations, but I am lucky and happy to be a Catholic. Most people are in the church without knowing the power of the church,” he said.

“Pay less attention to criticisms. You are important, and that is why they talk about you. It is expected because of your position in today’s Nigeria,” the Bishop added.