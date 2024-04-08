Ogun State government is working towards optimising the state’s agricultural assets, particularly in the fish farming sector to enhance food security.

The Dapo Abiodun-led administration vowed to declare a state of emergency in the fish farming sector by providing farmers with soft loans, dredging the ponds, as well as providing good road network to improve the value chain for the fish farming clusters across the state.

The state commissioner for agriculture, Hon. Bolu Owotomo, told the newsmen at the weekend after his tour of some fish farm clusters in Ijebu, Ikenne and Ilashe town of Ipokia local government area that the state government had commenced an engagement with fish farmers in the state.

Owootomo said the current administration remains committed to increasing the production capacity of fish farmers and addressing sthe challenges militating against maximizing their full potential.

Owootomo said the sector would assist the state in opening up the economy for job creation as well as addressing the dearth of sources of protein needs for the country, as well as contributing to the youth employment in the state.