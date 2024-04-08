Over 50 houses and shops have been destroyed by rainstorm in several communities in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

Residents said the rainstorm, which started Saturday evening and lasted for about three hours, was accompanied by a heavy windstorm that blew off rooftops of several houses and rendered many families homeless.

LEADERSHIP gathered that even some buildings in the Nigerian air force barracks in Jos were not spared too.

One of the residents in the area, who resides in Gwarandok area of the LGA who gave his name as Ropshak Shanlang, told our correspondent in Jos yesterday that the incident had thrown the inhabitants into confusion and panic as most of the affected persons were stranded.

He also said several homes were destroyed in the Abattoir and Anglu Jos area of the council.

Ropshak said, “This recent downpour has caused devastating effects on residents as the storm removed the roofs of buildings. The downpour came with heavy wind that lasted for hours and left several properties destroyed in the process.”