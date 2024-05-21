An eco-conscious organisation, Zenith Energy Enzymes, has launched the ”Home Farming For All” kits for members of Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero constituency in Kwara.

At the launch of the kits distribution exercise in Omu-Aran, the managing director, Zenith Energy Enzymes, Edith Anekwe said the vision of the programme was to ensure food security and food sufficiency in Kwara and Nigeria at large.

Anekwe said the programme which is the first of its kind in the country was in tandem with the programme of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on food security.

She said home farming would also help people allay the fears of attack by herdsmen by deserting the farms which led to high cost of foods.

”At the inception of this administration, the President said he will declare a state of emergency on food security and the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, also launched a home farming programme that is bringing everyone to embrace home farming.

”So in pursuance of this, we decided to package a kit that can enhance the programme of the present administration by helping every household to be able to grow what they eat.

”The kit contains organic fertilisers, seeds and feeds that can be planted within the comfort of your homes inside sacks, buckets etc

”When everyone starts farming, the price of food drops automatically,” Anekwe said.

She however noted that 1000 extension officers will be employed by the organisation in the state, to train people on how to engage in home farming successfully.

Hon. Raheem Olawuyi, member, Federal House of Representative representing Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero, who facilitated the programme said the initiative aimed to address the pressing issue of high food costs.

He said this can only be achieved by promoting self-sufficiency in food production within our constituency.

”Today, we gather to embark on a journey that will not only alleviate the burden of food expenses but also empower our community members to take control of their food security.

”Through this programme, we envision a future where every household can produce its own food, ensuring sustainability and resilience against economic challenges,” Hon. Olawuyi said.

He added that the programme was in line with president Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, which emphasises agricultural

development as a cornerstone for national growth and self-reliance.

”By fostering home farming, we are contributing to the broader vision of a prosperous and self-sufficient Nigeria,” the lawmaker said.

He commended Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for his commitment to agricultural development and being instrumental in making the programme a reality in alignment with his vision for Kwara.

Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Kwara Chapter, Umar Mahmud, said the programme was a laudable one targeted at farmers who formed the majority population in the state.

Kwara deputy governor, Kayode Alabi commended the lawmaker for ensuring his constituency was the first beneficiary of the laudable initiative amongst all constituencies.

The deputy governor, represented by the Special Assistant, Political, Femi Whyte urged the prospective recipients of the kits to make judicious use of them.

There was a symbolic presentation of the organic kits to farmers in the constituency.

Zenith Energy Enzymes is an eco-conscious company providing cutting-edge Enzyme-based products globally.

Founded in 2003, the company manufactures a wide range of non-toxic products that are suitable for humans, soil, water, crops, lawns, livestock, oil fields, and industrial waste treatment.