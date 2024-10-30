Football Fans Tribe, a Nigerian football content platform dedicated towards fans of the sport, has attained unimaginable global recognition within five years of existence.

Founded in 2019 by Tokoni Joseph Iderima, Football Fans Tribe is being steered towards achieving the vision it was created to fulfill.

According to Iderima, Football Fans Tribe was an idea birthed from a fan point of view, which was one of neglect and being unheard despite being a critical element in the football value chain across the world.

Identifying that despite the technological leverage, no football content creation is geared towards fan-centrism in Africa, Iderima started the first of such in the nation and the growth has been phenomenal.

Driven by the objective to amplify the bantering and emotion of passionate fans, Football Fans Tribe has become the golden fish with no hiding place after being inspired by AFTV and United Stand.

“Football Fans Tribe was born and is growing on the internet that Is boundless with our followers base at 2 Million and a monthly reach of over 35 Million per month.

“Members of the crew have made appearances on International Premier League TV, Arise News, News Central, Joy TV Ghana, Voice of Africa and other mainstream media to discuss football at different levels. While our content has been posted severally on the social media pages of ESPN, BBC and more. A continued collaboration and synergy with mainstream media is surely to follow,” said the founder of Football Fans Tribe.

Iderima, an indigene of Rivers State and graduate of Computer Science and Mathematics from the Rivers State University, explained the pride that accompanies the unimaginable reception and success Football Fans Tribe has enjoyed since inception.

“The reception was and still is absolutely incredible because while thinking about Nigerian fans before starting, I ignored the millions of Nigerians in diaspora who also love football and can absolutely relate with our content because they have either been there too or they are pleasantly surprised with the way we follow football. This has also overflowed to having fans in other African countries that relate on same level. a worldwide audience engaging in and following the content wasn’t expected but it’s something to be very proud of,” stated Tokoni Iderima

The Football Fans Tribe founder drew distinct reasons football fans in Nigeria choose to follow European leagues than the topflight in Nigeria.

“The majority is definitely with European football partly because of how easily accessible it is and the followership of the local league dwindled heavily when coverage, broadcasting and execution of games wasn’t improved upon to match the international standard. I myself used to be a Sharks FC fan and currently Rivers United but my jersey from 2011 is still with me,” the Football Fans Tribe owner said.