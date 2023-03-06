In a bid to relate with the public better, the Department of State Services (DSS) has disclosed that it has created social media handles to enhance public and stakeholder engagements in its operations.

The Service now operates Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handles.

The handles are Twitter: @OfficialDSSNG, Facebook: OfficialDSSNG, Instagram: @OfficialDSSNG.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a short statement on Monday, said hitherto, the Service did not own or operate any social media handle.

According to him, the “decision to operate them with effect from 6th March, 2023 is to enhance public and stakeholder engagements. The public should be guided and note that any such handles before now were/are fake, please.”