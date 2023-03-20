Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, on Sunday, has paid a thank-you visit to headquarters of the State Fire Service in Maiduguri, the State capital.

The visit was in recognition of swift responses by firemen who quenched a major fire outbreak at Gamboru Market in Maiduguri, preventing the inferno from escalating to the magnitude earlier witnessed two weeks ago at the Maiduguri Monday Market.

Zulum told the firemen that he was impressed with their gallantry and for that he approved the release of N14.9 million as grants to about 149 firemen operating under both the federal and state fire services in the State.

“I am here purposely to convey my deep appreciation to all of you for the great work you have been doing. Yesterday (Saturday) we had another fire disaster at Gamboru market and I was informed of your efforts towards quenching the fire. This goes to show how committed you are and we want to once again extend our appreciation to you,” Zulum said.

The beneficiaries comprised 60 firemen working with Borno State Government, 49 working with the Federal Fire Service, as well as 38 volunteer-fire fighters.

Zulum directed that each of the 149 fire men be given N100,000 and a bag of rice, as part of appreciation from the Borno State Government for their gallantry.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum during his visit, directed the employment of 38 volunteer-firemen into the Borno State Fire Service as permanent staff.

The volunteers, 20 of them with the Maiduguri International Hotel and 18 with Borno State Fire Service, were offering supportive services without receiving salaries which permanent staff are entitled to.

The governor also directed the management of Borno State Fire Service to immediately send to his office all of their requirements that will ensure the optimal performance of firemen in prevention and responses to fire incidents.

Zulum extended similar gesture to the Federal Fire Service, asking them to submit requirements in order to get some intervention from the State government.