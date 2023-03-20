The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kebbi State governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, inconclusive.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Yusuf Saidu of Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, made the announcement before journalists around 2:00am on Monday morning at the Collation Centre located at the INEC headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the State capital.

He said out of the 21 local government areas of the State, only Zuru local government has authentic and cleared result.

He noted that INEC would schedule another date for the conduct of fresh election in some polling units in 20 local government areas where the election was cancelled as a result of either violence or over-voting.

Saidu added that there was no way to declare any political party with the highest number of votes as the winner due to the violation of the Election Act, 2022.

The results collated so far indicated that APC scored 388,258 votes and while PDP garnered 342,980 votes so far.