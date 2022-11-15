President Muhammadu Buhari has proposed amendments to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Acts to the House of Representatives for its consideration.

The president also transmitted the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2022 statutory budget proposal and the 2021 and 2022 budget estimates of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the House.

The speaker of the House, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila read the president’s communication at the resumption of plenary yesterday. The three separate letters from the president: Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Bill 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill 2022 were contained in the same letter dated October 4, 2022.

Also, the letter on the FCT budget was dated October 4, 2022, while that on the NDDC budget was dated October 28, 2022.

For the Code of Conduct and Tribunal Bill and the Constitution Alteration Bill, the president said the aim is to ensure the effective performance of the functions of the bureau and assist the tribunal in the effective and speedy dispensation of cases.

“Pursuant to section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I forward herewith the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Bill 2022 and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill 2022 for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) Bill 2022 aims to ensure the effective performance of the functions of the Code of Conduct Bureau and assist the Code of Conduct Tribunal in the effective and speedy dispensation of cases.

“Also, we hope that the House will as usual in its manner consider this submission for passage into law,” the letter reads.

Buhari said the FCT statutory budget aligns with the federal government’s fiscal development policies and is pursuant to Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Pursuant to Section 121 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I forward the Federal Capital Territory 2023 statutory budget proposal for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.

“In the preparation of the Federal Capital Territory’s 2023 budget, the Federal Capital Territory Administration aligns with the federal government’s fiscal development policies.

“Accordingly, the FCT 2023 budget proposal prioritises improvement in healthcare services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education and increased productivity in agriculture in our determination to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” the letter reads.

The NDDC budget letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 18(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment Act), I forward herewith the 2021 and 2022 budget estimate of the Niger Delta Development Commission for the kind consideration and passage of the House of Representatives.”