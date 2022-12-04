Foreign athletes from Ghana, Ivory Coast and Benin Republic, have arrived in Asaba, Delta State for the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged Delta 2022.

Other West African countries where athletes are still being expected were Niger Republic and Cameroon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of the publicity sub-committee of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while giving updates on the ongoing event.

Aniagwu, who is the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, clarified that the foreign athletes won’t be competing for the kind of medals that contingents of the various participating States of the Federation were competing for.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they were invited to spice up the games and inspire those considered to be local athletes.

On the medals table, Aniagwu said Team Delta was leading comfortably but could not give the exact figures, saying that the results were still passing through scrutiny before confirmation.

“Delta remains the king, other teams are praying to come second. We wish that they compete further and harder so that our athletes can be stimulated for greater success,” he said.

Aniagwu further explained that public schools were shut for the duration of the games because some students in secondary schools were representing the State in the competition.

He said it would be academically unfair to such students if their colleagues continued to be in class while they compete to make the State proud and develop their sporting talent in the process.

Recall that the Minister of Youths and Sport, Sunday Dare, had announced that foreign athletes would participate in the 21st NSF, currently holding in Asaba, Delta State.