Osun State Government said it has been vindicated about what it called recent exposure of large-scale looting of government quarters including that of the Governor, Deputy Governor and other quarters.

The State government alluded to a press statement issued by Oyetola’s Commissioner of Information, Funke Egbemode, issued on Sunday, where the admission reads as follows: “It is also important to note here that the State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, was officially informed of the looting of the official residence of Deputy Governor Gboyega Alabi and other quarters within the Government House by ‘unknown men’…. the NSCDC was notified of the ongoing looting of government properties in different quarters following the vacation of the premises by the then Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.”

A statement on Sunday by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rahsheed, said the admission from Oyetola’s former Commissioner vindicated the alert raised after investigation by journalists on the extensive looting.

“We want to put it on records that the Adeleke administration is not involved in lying and propaganda as a tool of governance.

“As a new administration, Governor Ademola Adeleke has a duty to report what he met on ground to the people of Osun state. This is especially so as the Oyetola administration refused to conduct proper handing over. Running an open government entails disclosing both assets and liabilities of the state government.

“As much as we commend the former Commissioner for owning up to the looting on behalf of his former boss, she should have stopped at that and not attack the new administration that is cleaning the mess created by her former boss.

“Leaders must take responsibility. The extensive looting was effected under Oyetola’s watch and he should own up and not blame unknown hoodlums.

“As to focussing on governance, let the former cabinet members and their team be rest assured that Governor Ademola Adeleke has hit the ground running, dismantling the nest of illegalities and inhuman bobby traps of sadist of yesterday,” Rasheed stated.