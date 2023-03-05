Former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

In a letter addressed to the chairman, PDP Ward 5, Owhelegbo, Isoko North local government area yesterday, he said his defection was with immediate effect.

He said;: “The decision to resign my membership of the PDP is based on the overt exhibition of impunity, blackmail, falsehood and disregard for party rules by the leadership.

“Over the past years, I painfully endured the arrogance and misdemeanors of the party leadership and actually appealed for a change to no avail. Thus, I am left with no choice but to bow out of the party.” Macaulay stated.Speaking on the defection, state party chairman, Chief Omeni Sobotie said it was a welcome development, assuring that more defectors were coming to APC.

Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, the deputy director, media & publicity, Delta PDP Campaign Council/State Publicity Secretary,

said he was not aware of such and promised to find out.