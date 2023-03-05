Officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) have been told to go the extra mile in protecting custodial centres in the country from further external attacks.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the charge while speaking at the Passing Out Parade of the 117 cadets of the 28th Assistant Superintendent of Correctional Basic Course (Batch E) of the service at the weekend .

The minister who charged them to see all custodial centres as red zone emphasised that all NCoS institutions and all its custodial centres must be protected and made inviolable.

He said, “Be a mother lion – gentle, friendly and fiercely protective of her cubs; but dangerous, deadly and merciless towards any unfortunate intruder to her space.”

Aregbesola who assured that of government backing encouraged the graduands to use all means necessary to perform their duty successfully.

He also urged them to demonstrate the highest ethical and moral behaviours, shun all forms of corrupt practices and resist the temptation to collude with inmates and outsiders to compromise the integrity of the Service in any way that could lead to inmates running criminal rings, jailbreaks and external attacks on the custodial centres.

While stressing the need for them to stand on the highest ethical and moral pedestal he said, “ shun all corrupt practices because it is capable of leading to security breaches at the Custodial Centres in the country.”

“I have no doubt that this basic course has actually produced the desired impact on you all for the tasks ahead. Be reminded that this course is just the beginning of other numerous courses you will have to undertake in subsequent years, in the course of your training and retraining.

Aregbesola further charged officers and men of the service to be fiercely brutal and merciless to intruders who may want to violate custodial centre, restating that custodial centres nationwide should remain inviolable.

“I have no doubt also that in the process of your training and indoctrination, you have been taught the essence of the correctional service and its raison d’état. Corrections is the end point of the justice system. Criminal suspects are held in custody in the course of their trial, while convicts are kept away from society for them to be reformed and reintegrated into society as better citizens, after they have paid their dues.

“Your institution and all its custodial centres must be protected and made inviolable. The custodial centres are a Red Zone. Be a mother lion – gentle, friendly and fiercely protective of her cubs; but dangerous, deadly and merciless towards any unfortunate intruder to her space. You have the backing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the President to use all means necessary to perform your duty successfully,” the minister said.

He congratulated the graduates of the six-month course which terminated on the 3rd of March 2023, for their endurance, perseverance and good conduct exhibited during the period of training.

The minister revealed that to boost their moral, additional operational vehicles have been provided and distributed to squadron commanders as part of the government’s effort to enhance the monitoring and safe guiding of the custodial facilities nationwide.