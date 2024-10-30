A former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, Professor Bernard Odoh, has been appointed as the 7th substantive Vice Chancellor (VC) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), located in Awka, Anambra State.

The announcement was made by the university’s Governing Council, chaired by Pro-Chancellor Amb. Greg Mbadiwe, during a meeting held on Tuesday. Professor Odoh, a distinguished geophysicist from the Department of Applied Geophysics within the Faculty of Physical Sciences at UNIZIK, emerged as the top candidate following a comprehensive selection process that evaluated 18 applicants.

During the announcement, Amb. Mbadiwe highlighted Odoh’s extensive experience in university teaching, research, and administration, which led to his selection for this prestigious role. He presented the appointment letter to Odoh, noting that it aligns with the stipulations of Section 4 of the First Schedule of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Act CAP 139, LFN 2004, as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2007.

“Your appointment is effective from Tuesday, October 29, 2024, for a period of five years. The terms and conditions of your appointment are in accordance with those set by the Federal Government for all Federal Universities,” the letter specified.

In his acceptance speech, Professor Odoh expressed gratitude to the Governing Council and the Vice Chancellor’s Selection Team for entrusting him with this crucial responsibility. He pledged to work diligently to enhance the university’s standing across various dimensions.

“I am proud to be the first alumnus of this university to hold this position. Having earned my degrees here, I am acutely aware of our challenges. I ask for your judgment based on my performance rather than hearsay. I am committed to serving you and ensuring our university progresses,” he stated.

Born on August 5, 1975, in Ezza North LGA, Ebonyi State, Odoh has a rich history with UNIZIK. He was a member of the university’s Senate from 2010 to 2014 and served as Special Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor for Academic Matters from June to October 2014. He was appointed a Professor at Federal University Gusau in 2015.

Odoh, who previously held the position of Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government, boasts over 120 research publications in esteemed international journals, e-books, and monographs. He returned to Nnamdi Azikiwe University in 2019 after resigning from his governmental role.

His contributions extend to various committees and leadership roles at UNIZIK, including serving as a board member of the Confucius Institute and as a member of the Admission and Examination Monitoring Committee. He has also directed the Center for Water Resources Capacity Building Network for the Southeast Zone and coordinated the UNIZIK Seismic Observatory Station.

Odoh has participated in international seminars and programs, including a leadership initiative for newly appointed Nigerian Vice Chancellors in the United States, sponsored by the US Department of State and the National Universities Commission in 2010.

As a member of several professional organizations, including the Society of Exploration Geophysics and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Odoh is recognized for his contributions to the field. Additionally, he serves as a Lead Research Consultant to the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) in 2024.

Notably, he led the Nnamdi Azikiwe University team to a commendable 1st place finish among 26 African universities in the American Association of Petroleum Geologists Imperial Barrel Award Finals in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in May 2013, marking a significant achievement on the global stage.