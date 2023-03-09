Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has paid a condolence visit to the former speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Ahmadu Marafa over the death of his mother Amina Yunusa Marafa.

Governor Sani Bello who was at the family residence of Marafa in Sabon Gari, Minna said the deceased lived a fulfilled life.

According to the governor, “death is a necessary end to all mortals. However painful it is, we have to accept it as the will of Allah”.

He prayed to Allah to forgive all the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her a Firdaus as well as give comfort to the entire family members.

The late Amina Marafa died yesterday at the age of 89 and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

She is survived by seven children among whom is Ahmadu Marafa the speaker of the 8th state assembly.