Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Umar Mohammed Bago has said women have been a huge part of Nigeria’s democracy and societal development yet relegated to the background most of the time.

Bago who joined women all over the world to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day with the theme “Embracing Equity” said the theme is apt, especially in a country like Nigeria where a transition is about to occur.

“Women have been a huge part of our democracy and societal development yet relegated to the background majority of the time,” he said.

Bago added that “Going by the efforts the women put into the electioneering process and their commitment in withstanding harsh weather conditions to stand in the queues to vote goes a long way to explain how much of agents of change they are.”