The 14th edition of the Practical Nigerian Content (PNC) Forum will convene senior government officials, regulators, industry executives, financiers, and service providers to explore how these structural changes and enabling policies can be harnessed to drive sustainable growth, with the theme, ‘Securing Investments, Strengthening Local Content, and Scaling Energy Production.’

The federal government is exploring every available opportunity to build a sustainable energy future and is taking broad policy steps towards improving capital inflows into the system.

The event takes place from 1–4 December 2025 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, will address three critical industry priorities: mobilising investment capital at the scale required for transformation, ensuring that the benefits of these investments are retained within Nigeria’s economy, and expanding energy production in ways that create lasting employment opportunities.

, enable meaningful technology transfer, and build indigenous industrial capabilities that can compete in global markets.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s edition, Portfolio Director – Africa and Country Director – Nigeria, Wemimo Oyelana, said: “The industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Indigenous companies are assuming increased operational responsibilities, while government policies prioritising local participation and gas development are reshaping the investment landscape. PNC 2025 will provide a critical platform to explore practical strategies for securing investment, strengthening local capacity, and ensuring Nigeria remains at the centre of value creation in its energy sector.”

At the moment, Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is entering a defining new chapter, marked by bold policy reforms and renewed investor commitments. In May 2025, President Bola Tinubu signed the Upstream Petroleum Operations (Cost Efficiency Incentives) Order, 2025, introducing tax credits of up to 20 per cent for operators who achieve cost-efficiency targets.

The reform enhances competitiveness, encourages capital inflows, and deepens local participation across the energy value chain.

Recent remarks from the Special Adviser on Energy to President Tinubu, Olu Verheijen, further underscored growing confidence in the sector. She noted that the administration’s sweeping reforms — from revised fiscal terms and accelerated contract approvals to clarified local content rules and power sector overhauls to strengthen gas-to-power viability — have shifted Nigeria from “appeals for support” to “an investment destination by design.” Energy industry players have welcomed this transition as a signal of a more predictable and investor-friendly environment.