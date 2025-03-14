The highly anticipated Payments Forum Nigeria (PAFON) 2.0 is set to convene industry leaders, policymakers, fintech innovators, and key stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of digital payments, with a special focus on cybersecurity, trust, and regulatory compliance in the AI era.

PAFON 2.0, scheduled to take place on April 10, 2025 in Lagos, builds on the success of its inaugural edition, solidifying its position as Nigeria’s premier platform for thought leadership in payments innovation.

This year’s theme, ‘Bridging the Customer Experience Gap for Financial Inclusion Using AI,’ underscores the urgent need to safeguard digital transactions against emerging threats while ensuring seamless financial inclusion and innovation.

The chief executive officer, AfriGOPay Financial Services Limited, Ebehijie J. Momoh, has been scheduled to present the keynote.

Other speakers and participants are drawn from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); e-Banking Heads; Chief Compliance Officers of banks in Nigeria; Chief Internal Auditors of banks in Nigeria; Office of The National Security Adviser; Switching companies; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Licensed Mobile Payment Operators; Electronic Payments Providers; Information Security Experts; Consumer Protection; Financial Policy and Regulation; Information Technology; Legal Services; Banking Supervision; Corporate Communication; Shared Services Office; Blockchain Security Experts, among others.

Speaking on the upcoming event, co-convener of PAFON, Chike Onwuegbuchi, stated that: “As Nigeria accelerates its transition to a digital economy, ensuring trust and security in payments has never been more critical. PAFON 2.0 will serve as a pivotal platform to address these challenges and unlock opportunities for a more resilient and inclusive financial system.”

PAFON 2.0 is open to payment service providers, fintech firms, banks, regulatory bodies, cybersecurity experts, and all stakeholders invested in the future of digital transactions in Nigeria.