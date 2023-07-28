Foster Partnership With Foreign Operators To Boost Operations, NCAA Tells Local Airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has called on indigenous airline operators to go into partnership with willing foreign counterparts through code sharing in developing Nigeria’s aviation industry and strengthen their operations.

Speaking at the 27th League of Aviation and Airports Correspondent (LAAC), titled, ‘Aviation Industry: Changing Times, Changing Strategies,’ the managing director, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said until Nigerian airlines embrace collaboration, they will continue to be more fragmented and less competitive with mere individual identities.

According to Capt. Nuhu, who was represented by director of Airworthiness Standard, Engr. Gbolahan Abatan, however, said inspite of the numerous challenges, Nigeria’s air transport is making tremendous progress.

“Synergy, collaboration, cooperation or merger is the rule of the game. I want to encourage Nigerian airlines to avoid I-want-to-do-it-alone as reflected in their lone-wolf operational tactic. While I want to appreciate our operators for a job well done in terms of the spirit and the impact, we urge airlines to partner with their willing foreign counterparts through code sharing in developing Nigeria’s aviation industry.

“I remember that at a phase, Air France interlined with Aero Contractors. By nature and approach we should manifestly embrace collaboration and exhibit sustained commitment lest average Nigerian carriers become ever more fragmented and less competitive with mere individual identities.