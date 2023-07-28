NAN Staff Cooperative Targets N100m Profit, Earns N16m For 2022

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society new exco sets revenue target of N100m in the coming year.

The is just as the cooperative declared over N16 million dividends for 2022 business year.

The new president, Mr Stephen Oghogho Igiewe stated this at the 12th annual general meeting of the cooperative in Abuja.

He said the cooperative was open to business partnership and would explore small scale business ventures to shore up revenue.

Earlier, the outgone president, Mr Moses Uzoaga declared N16.09 million dividend for the year 2022 after expenses.