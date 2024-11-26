A socio-cultural group of accomplished Igbo women, Nkata Ndi Inyom Igbo Foundation (NNIIF), has stressed the urgent need for inclusive leadership and value re-orientation to drive national transformation and sustainable development.

The call was made during a virtual press briefing ahead of the Foundation’s 4th annual conference, scheduled to take place on December 3, 2024, in Abuja.

The conference, themed: “Driving Transformation through Value Re-orientation, Inclusive Leadership, and Sustainability,” will bring together national leaders, policymakers, and development advocates to discuss key issues affecting Nigeria’s growth and unity.

The President General of NNIIF and a former Minister of Women Affairs, Iyom Josephine Anenih, highlighted the critical role women play in fostering development and sustainable solutions. “It is high time we all come together to discuss the problems affecting us and proffer solutions to bring about sustainable development in our nation,” she stated.

Mrs. Nnedinso Ogaziechi, National Publicity Secretary of the Foundation, underscored the importance of dialogue in addressing national challenges. “The country direly needs series of conversations for the exchange of ideas, national bonding, and functional productivity dialogues that can aid development. Women are naturally gifted with the drive and instincts to create solutions without resorting to conflict,” Ogaziechi said.

According to the organisers, the conference will delve into pressing issues such as insecurity, gender-based violence, women’s economic empowerment, and the need for greater political representation.

The event also aims to provide a platform for addressing challenges unique to women, while fostering unity across Nigeria.

Prominent figures expected to participate include Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Women Affairs; Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; Senator Ned Nwoko; and His Royal Highness Khalifa Sanusi II, Sarkin Kano, who will serve as the Father of the Day.

Other notable attendees include Osita Chidoka, former Minister of Aviation; Dame Timi Agary; and Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information and Communication.

Founded during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, NNIIF has grown into a significant platform for Igbo women to discuss and address issues at regional and national levels.

Through its conferences, the Foundation seeks to amplify the voices of women and champion collaborative efforts for national development under its motto, “Partnering for Development.”

This year’s conference, the first to be held in Abuja, marks a deliberate effort to bring the dialogue to the nation’s capital, ensuring greater participation and visibility.

NNIIF called on Nigerians from all walks of life to join the conversation and contribute to building a more inclusive and sustainable nation.