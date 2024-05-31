A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Caleb Danladi Foundation, has advocated special welfare for children, describing them as future generations.

The foundation reminded the society and parents of the need to invest heavily in children‘s education and overall well-being.

In a statement, the group’s founder, Caleb Danladi Bako, tasked parents on their collective responsibility to ensure that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

Danladi highlighted the joy and potential that children bring into the world while also drawing attention to the significant challenges many still face.

He underscored the critical role of education in shaping the future of children and, by extension, the future of society.

“Education is the cornerstone of development. It empowers children with the knowledge and skills they need to build better lives for themselves and their communities,” he said.