As part of activities marking the 2022 International Day For African Girl Child, an ex-beauty queen, Jennifer Ephraim, through her Foundation, Queen Jennifer Ephraim Foundation, has announced scholarship awards to 10 female students of Government Day Secondary School, Wuse 2 in Abuja.

Queen Jennifer, who along with her team visited the school on Thursday, also shared a book titled, ‘Dilemma of the Nigerian Girl Child’ which was recently launched.

She also had time educating the students in line with this year’s theme on international day for African Girl Child, “Eliminating Harmful Health Practices Affecting Children”.

She said the educational outreach is part of her contribution to empower the girl child to secure their future with the best legacy, which is education.

She also attended to questions from students after her talks with them.

Principal of the school, Mrs Yakubu Jammylah Abubakar, expressed gratitude the young lady and ex-beauty Queen for her benevolence and timely response in raising hope for the students.