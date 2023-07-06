Foundation Blames Drug Abuse On Govt, Parental Neglect

An Enugu based foundation Busaosowo Foundation (BF) has blamed the rising cases of drug abuse in Enugu State on parental and governmental neglect of children.

The executive director of the foundation, Mr Busaosowo Bisong stated this during the “Collaborative Training Session On Enhancing Drug Abuse Prevention Efforts” in Enugu State, yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BF organised the training with the support from “Projects for Peace” based in New York, USA, as part of the “Engage Not Disrupt project.”

It was attended by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and different NGOs such as RED Foundation, Carmelites Prisoners Interest Organisation, David Folaranmi Foundation and Oganiru Youth Centre.

Others are Heart That Care for Better Health Organisation, Beautifiers House, Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation and Society for the Improvement of Rural People.

Presenting a topic titled, “Understanding the Drug Abuse Situation in Enugu,” Bisong who hails from Cross River State, said one of the key factors exacerbating the drug abuse situation in Enugu was unintentional parenting.