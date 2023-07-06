HURIWA Sets Agenda For New Service Chiefs

A civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), yesterday, tasked the newly appointed service chiefs to rebuild the failing intelligence gathering capacities of the Armed Forces and ensure unprecedented harmony and synergy in the nation’s counter-terror operations on land, air and water.

HURIWA, in a statement by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, tasked the new top echelons in the military to embrace teamwork and cooperation as they go all out against the enemies of Nigeria and those threatening the territorial integrity of the country.

The group said collaborations, especially between the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, and the Nigerian Navy will avert so many avoidable military airstrike casualties at the Boko Haram theatre of war in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, amongst other places where insurgents and bandits are operating unchallenged.

HURIWA also urged the new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; the new Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen T. A Lagbaja; the new Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; and the new Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar to work collaboratively and stamp out unprofessional conduct and indiscipline as well as weed out saboteurs within the Armed Forces.

The group said there is a need for comprehensive reforms within the military, stressing that fighters who have lost touch with their constitutional obligations must be re-conscientised even as the Nigerian Army celebrates the 2023 Army Day.

HURIWA also challenged the new service chiefs to take back the original responsibility of the Armed Forces.