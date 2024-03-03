A non-governmental organisation, Illmi Children’s Fund (ICF), has implemented the Ambassador’s Special Self Help (ASSH), a project to empower the Fulani community in Abuja.

The project, which focused on improving the socio-economic well-being of the community by enhancing their dairy milk production and overall livelihood, was funded by the United States mission in Nigeria.

Speaking at the grand finale of the project implementation themed: ‘Toolkits and Dairy Equipment Distribution Event,’ Acting Deputy Chief of Mission and Counsellor for Economic Affairs at the U.S Mission in Nigeria, Christine Harbaugh, said: “The self-help programme started in 1964 in Togo and quickly spread across our missions in Africa as a grassroots assistance program that allows American Embassies to respond quickly to local requests for small, community-based development projects.

The program is unique, and it allows our embassy to support communities directly and see tangible results within a short period as we are witnessing here.”

On the Fulani community, she said: “I applaud ICF for its efforts to cooperate with your community to improve your people’s livelihoods and preserve your traditions and culture.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Almajiri and out-of-school Children, Ibrahim Sha’aban Sharada, spoke on the importance of bringing basic education to the RUGA communities in a way that speaks to their needs.

He assured them the government was interested in their welfare and would continue introducing initiatives to impact their lives positively. He thanked the US Mission in Nigeria for their support and the ICF team for their hard work in the community.

Also, Executive Director of ICF, Maryam Augie-Abdulmumin thanked the US Mission in Nigeria, the government agencies, the Ruga community and everyone in attendance for their support in making the ASSH Project a success.

She said: “Today, we celebrate not just the completion of the program, but also the remarkable progress made by the participants. Their dedication to learning and commitment to improvement are truly commendable. The distribution of essential toolkits and dairy equipment today marks a crucial step in further enhancing the Fulani community’s capabilities. These resources will enable them to increase milk production, reduce spoilage, and ultimately, improve their livelihoods.”

The Project Coordinator, Abdulsamd Isah, also expressed joy at the successful completion of the project, saying that it is a worthwhile project that can be replicated in other Ruga communities.

Meanwhile, Isiyaku Haruna, a 27-year-old participant and now a certified Community Animal Health Worker, shared his experience: “Before the training, I knew nothing about animal health. Now, I can diagnose common diseases, identify symptoms, and provide medication. I am grateful for this opportunity and the knowledge that will benefit my community.”