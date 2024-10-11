The Pamela Iweze Kingdom Children Foundation (PIKCF), a prominent organisation advocating for children’s rights and female reproductive health, has expressed profound grief and outrage over the tragic death of Emeterhire, a young woman from Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha local government area in Delta State, who was reportedly forced to undergo Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) following childbirth complications.

Emeterhire had previously fled her community to avoid the harmful practice, but was pressured by her family to return. Upon her return, she was subjected to FGM against her will, despite the severe physical toll childbirth had already taken on her. Tragically, she did not survive the combined trauma of childbirth and the forced mutilation, leaving behind a newborn.

Founder of the PIKCF, Pamela Iweze, in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said Emeterhire had built a peaceful life in Asaba, but her mother, fearing cultural consequences, coerced her back to their village in Aniocha South local government area of the State.

“Driven by concerns over traditional beliefs and fears that her grandchild would be cursed without ritual blessings, her mother insisted on the procedure. Emeterhire, still recovering from childbirth, was forced into the FGM ritual by village elders without her consent. She died the following morning, sparking national outrage,” Iweze explained.

Iweze condemned the act, describing Emeterhire’s death as a stark reminder of the dangers of FGM. “It is shocking that in this modern era, young women continue to be subjected to this deadly practice in the name of culture,” Iweze said. “The community of Ogwashi-Uku must reject such harmful and outdated traditions that endanger the lives of women.”

She noted that the Foundation was working to collaborate with local authorities, advocacy groups, and national health services to eliminate FGM in Delta State. “Our efforts include launching outreach programs, providing support for survivors, and conducting educational campaigns to raise awareness among women, girls, and community elders about the dangers of FGM,” she stated.