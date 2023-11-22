A non-governmental organisation, Impact and Inspire Wuraolami Foundation, has rendered assistance worth more than N5million and a job opportunity to a student of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Akinwale Akinbode, who is down with kidney disease, just as it promised to help raise N22 million for his kidney transplant.

Delivering the assistance under Impact and Inspire Wuraolami Foundation Disable Student Allowance, the founder of the NGO, Dame Ifeoyinola W. Jacobs, stated that the Foundation would try its best to raise the sum of N22million for Akinwale’s kidney transplant, and that the money would be sourced from well-meaning Nigerians.

Dame Jacobs, who was represented at the occasion by a director in the Foundation, Mr Ola Ojora, awarded Akinwale the sum of N2 million for his medical care, while an additional sum of N500,000 was given to him to complete his education.

In addition to that, the Foundation placed the family of Akinwale on a monthly payment of N30,000 for his upkeep, while groceries and many more were given to him to cater for himself.

Dame Jacobs said her Foundation would also provide him a remote job opportunity, which will commence with immediate effect. The nature of the job, according to the Foundation, gives him opportunity to work from home at his convenience.

The Foundation said the job opportunity would allow him build his self-esteem and give him a sense of belonging, just as the Foundation promised to empower his mother too so she can be self-employed.

According to Akinwale’s mother, Mrs Marris Akinbode, her son has been down with kidney problem since 2018, when doctors diagnosed him of having a slight protein in his urine, but it wasn’t too serious as he got better after treatment. She explained further that the matter got to a head in June 2023 when he started experiencing weakness, swollen legs and swollen face.

“After medical test, it was discovered that he was low on blood with PCV of 10% which resulted to collecting four points of blood after which he got better for just two weeks then he became weak again and after another series of test, it was discovered that he was having Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) which resulted in him to start undergoing dialysis twice a week.

“He’s presently undergoing dialysis which is sustaining him for now, with the hope that the kidney will pick up and start functioning properly.

“If the kidney doesn’t function as expected, he would have to undergo a transplant which would cost N22million,” the mother explained.

Akinwale was said to have gained admission into NOUN in 2015 to study Law but in 2017 he had to drop out of school due to the kidney infection, and after treatment there was no money to continue with his educational pursuit.

The NGO, therefore, appealed to the members of the public who would like to render assistance to Akinwale to feel free to do so, because the NGO intend to get the transplant done this month because time is of essence.

Dame Jacobs therefore urged the public to make all donations into the Impact and Inspire Account: IMPACT & INSPIRE, Zenith Bank A/C No: 1016185444.