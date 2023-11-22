President Bola Tinubu is back in Abuja after a five-day official sojourn in Berlin, Germany, engaging in the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference.

Touching down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport around 8pm on Wednesday night, the President was received by key figures from the administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, APC national chairman Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

During his stay in Germany, President Tinubu actively participated in the G20 CwA Conference, collaborating with fellow Heads of State and Government, bilateral partners, and international organisation leaders to foster immediate enhancements in economic and business cooperation.

Concurrently, he engaged in the Fourth G20 Investment Summit, co-hosted by the German government and business associations.

Further solidifying diplomatic ties, the President held bilateral talks with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and other high-ranking officials on Monday.

On Tuesday, he attended the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin, assuring the German business community that Nigeria’s stable political landscape ensures the security of foreign investments into the country.