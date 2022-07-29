To ensure a free, fair and credible 2023 general elections, a nongovernmental organisation under the auspices of the Centre for Civic Citizens’ Welfare and Community Development (CWCD Africa) has launched an election monitoring platform application known as Zabe 2.0 to monitor the general elections.

At the launch of the App in Abuja yesterday, the chief executive of the foundation, Khalil Halilu said that the App, known as Zabe which means ‘to vote’ in Hausa, was developed to contribute to better election management in Nigeria.

He said the idea of Zabe came from the trends happening on social media during the election which involves people rushing to social media to verify, post, and retweet, that the election monitoring platform would create an effective system to enable trust in the electoral system.

“We created Zabe 2.0 as an upgrade to the Zabe 1.0 app in 2018. Zabe 2.0 is a cutting-edge data collection and processing system designed ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 general elections,” he said.

Also, the programs lead for the foundation, Anthony Eromosele said Zabe was built to allow the average citizen to report from their communities what is happening before, during, and after elections and also to express their views on how the electoral process is conducted.

“Furthermore, with Zabe 2.0, system admins have full control of dashboard management, including analytics and user permissions. Were very intentional about this program, bringing to bear experiences, lessons, and key insights from Zabe 1.0.

“Zabe 2.0 promises to raise the bar of election transparency in Africa. The system rides on the most up-to-date data collection, processing, and sharing technologies. New features include a secure and encrypted chat platform, news bulletin, survey, contact center, and voter education center.

“CWCD Africa has developed and deployed other digital intervention solutions over the years including RISE, which connects people who need relief with those who provide relief; UNSUB, a digital platform that connects victims of sexual and gender-based violence to stakeholders,” he said.