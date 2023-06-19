Foundation, SCI Sensitise Students On Rights In Digital Environment

As part of its activities to mark the 2023 International Day of The African Child, Kishimi Shelter and Care Foundation in collaboration with Save the Children International (SCI) has sensitised over 500 children on Rights of Child in Digital Environment.

The executive director of Kishimi Shelter and Care Foundation, Grace Samuel, during the sensitization exercise on Friday in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State said that their goal is to tackle extreme poverty which is huge barrier to the access of education in Africa and Nigeria by improving on teaching, school quality, education management and efficient delivery of education to the Nigerian child.

Samuel said: “We have invested our time and expertise to see that the welfare of children is improved, we are promoting the rights and welfare of the African child.

“We have realised that children suffer not just from poverty but as a result of negligence from parents and the government, we are calling on parents to take care of their children.

“We are also calling on the government to equip our schools with modern gadgets such as computers to enable our children to compete favourably with other children across the world”.