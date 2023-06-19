UNDP To Adopt Borno’s Humanitarian Model For IDPs’ Resettlement

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has hosted Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum in Geneva, Switzerland, for discussions over the resettlement of internally displaced persons and their livelihoods.

The meeting that was held last Thursday focused on “IDP solutions plans” with specifics on “Government leadership, community driven approach and voluntary return, relocation and integration.”

As part of the meeting, secretary-general of the UN expressed desire for the UN to adopt Borno State’s successful humanitarian model.

This was disclosed at a meeting hosted by the Centre International De Conference (CICH) hosted by the Office of the Special Adviser, William Chemaly.

The Borno model is a non-kinetic approach aimed at handling counter-insurgency efforts and addressing humanitarian crises for over one decade.