A non-governmental organisation, The Victory Idewele Foundation (VIF), on Monday donated N10 million to cover court fines for about 40 eligible inmates at three custodial facilities in Kogi State.

During visits to the Koto-Karfe, Kabba, and Ankpa Correctional Centres in Kogi State, the Foundation also called for nationwide rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.

During the visit, the founder, Innocent Idewele, said the group’s mission was to bring hope and empowerment to inmates.

He noted that the foundation aims to give inmates a second chance by facilitating their release and reintegration into society.

He explained that the foundation focuses on empowerment, education, health, and development, which will continue to make an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals.

He said: “Our mission here is to free some inmates with options of fines and compensation where necessary. We are not just releasing them to return to society but ensuring they undergo rehabilitation through fully funded skill acquisition programs.

“We are committed to providing them with accommodation, feeding, and training, leading to start-up capital for their chosen trades. This will help them achieve self-reliance and contribute positively to society.”

He noted that in 2024, the foundation launched a project to rehabilitate inmates detained for bailable offences.

“This initiative aligns with its core objectives of empowerment, education, health, and development,” he said.

The Chief Justice of the Kogi State High Court, Hon. Justice Josiah Joe Majebi, commended the foundation for its transformative contributions.

“We have a very important visitor from the Victory Idewele Foundation. They are here to help inmates who could not pay their fine options.

“Given that fine, we discovered that we do not have less than 30 or 40, and we put the total fines together, amounting to about N10 million.

“The Victory Idewele Foundation has paid this sum into the judiciary’s account to secure their release and enable these inmates to return home. This gesture is a significant step towards justice and rehabilitation,”

For his part, the chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters and Member representing Idah Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Halidu Adejoh Usman, also expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“We appreciate your efforts, my Lord, and the Victory Idewele Foundation. It has been a smooth collaboration, and the impact of this visit will resonate far beyond today.”