As part of his goal and commitment to empower young minds and foster educational opportunities for students on a global scale, the founder and CEO of Risevest, Eke Urum, will sponsor Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) Examination for 14 students.

Urum, through his Rumexx Foundation, will cover all costs associated with the SAT registration and examination fees for 14 deserving students between SS3 and 200 level in any Nigerian university.

Urum, in a statement, disclosed that this initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on these students and their families, enabling them to focus on achieving their academic goals without the stress of financial constraints.

He said the inspiration for this sponsorship comes from his own experience of how important a good education is, and his commitment to giving back and investing in the future of young talent.

He stated, “Education is really fundamental and it is the best avenue to support and invest in the future of our country. The hope is that the students who do well in their SAT exams can secure scholarships which will help them further their education and contribute to the nation as well as improve their lives and those of their families.”

He further stated that the portal has been opened to interested students to apply and applicants must be between SS3 and 200 level in any Nigerian school.

Also, that they must possess a minimum of five credits in English, Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects in WASSCE or NECO and must be Nigerian citizens living in Nigeria.

He further noted that shortlisted applicants will then write a mock SAT test organised in partnership with Educare and the top 14 scorers will receive the sponsorship.

Apply now: bit.ly/rumexxSAT