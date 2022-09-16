The zonal chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North central, Mu’azu Bawa has said that the choice of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia a popular gubernatorial candidate with very rich credentials and prestige, Benue has no reason to lose election come 2023.

Bawa, who made this known in Makurdi during the north central party leadership interface said with the overwhelming support and acceptance of the APC governorship candidate he saw during his two days visit to Benue, the party will take over the state come 2023.

According to him, “I am in Benue at the instance of the national working committee, NWC, of the party to interface with the party stakeholders on issues affecting the party with the aim of amicable resolution and as well encouraged members to work hard for the success of the party come 2023.

He said, “We are here to see what the APC is doing right and what it is doing wrong and take the message back to the NWC for quick response and action that will help the party to strategized on ways to put things in the right perspective so as to reclaim Benue back come 2023 as the APC state in the North Central”

While promising that the national working committee will be in Benue to formally kick start the campaigns, Bawa said with the choice of Fr. Alia, a popular candidate with very rich credentials, Benue had no reason to lose elections across board, especially that of the number one seat of the State.

“Our consolation is that with what I saw in Benue during my interactions within these two days of my stay here and the calibre of persons contesting various positions, I am convinced that APC will come out victorious in all the positions starting with the governor down to the councillor,” he stated.

In a welcome address, the state chairman of APC, comrade Austin Agada called for the support of the NWC to enable the party succeed in strategizing on ways to take over the State come 2023.

While commending Bawa for taking time out of his tight schedule to come into the state to assess the problems and success of the party, comrade Agada lamented on the level of underdevelopment and backwardness which the PDP led administration has taken the state to.