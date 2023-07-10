FRC Partners NUC, NBTE On Fiscal Responsibility Curriculum

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) said it has partnered with the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)to design a curriculum on fiscal responsibility.

The chairman of the commission, Mr Victor Muruako, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.

He said the curriculum would focus on Fiscal Responsibility and Accountability in Public Service Management, to be taught in universities and other tertiary institutions.

According to him, much has been achieved towards designing the curriculum, which is aimed at ensuring the engagement of citizens in fiscal transparency at all levels.

“Our aim is to catch students young as we are beginning to have fiscal responsibility enthusiasts amongst youths in schools due to our sensitisation programmes, so it’s a work in progress,” he said.

Muruako said the commission had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to promote fiscal transparency.