JUST-IN: Gov Akeredolu Writes State Assembly, Extends Medical Leave

Following his doctor’s advice on the need to take adequate rest after recuperating, Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, has extended his medical vacation.

In the extension letter forwarded to the State House of Assembly, Akeredolu said his action was in line with Section 190 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, said the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would continue to act as Governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

It would be recalled that in the Governor’s earlier letter of June 5 2023, he had informed the House of his decision to proceed on medical leave and was expected to resume on July 6, 2023.

The Speaker, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that Akeredolu would soon resume his duties.