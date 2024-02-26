It’s no longer news that President Bola Tinubu has ordered the implementation of the recommendations of the Steve Oronsaye Committee Report on the merger and scrapping of some agencies of government for efficiency and cost-cutting measures.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its Monday, February 26, 2024 meeting approved the implementation of the report about 12 years after it was submitted to the then President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012.

The decision was taken in order to enhance efficiency in the Federal service, and reduce the cost of governance.

Specifically, the implementation of the report will entail the restructuring and rationalisation of Federal agencies, parastatals and commissions. The implementation involves merging, subsuming and outright scrapping of agencies with similar functions.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Oronsaye report was submitted in 2012 to the Jonathan administration. In 2014, the Jonathan government released a white paper on the report. The immediate-past Buhari administration after re-examining the white paper also released a second white paper in August 2022, but did not implement the report.

However, the Tinubu administration has, however, decided to take the bull by the horn regarding the high cost of governance by implementing elements of the report.

An eight-man committee has been constituted for the task and it has a 12-week deadline to ensure that the necessary legislative amendments and administrative restructuring needed to implement the reforms were carried out in an efficient manner.

The committee comprises Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Head of the Civil Service, Attorney General and Justice Minister, Budget and Planning Minister, DG Bureau of Public Service Reform, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Special assistant to the president on National Assembly. The Cabinet Affairs Office will serve as the secretariat.

13 Government Agencies/Establishments to go after restructuring and merging:

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, he said the list is not exhaustive for now. Hence, pending when the whole picture will be clearer, find below the list of at least 13 establishments/agencies that will cease to exist upon the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee’s report: